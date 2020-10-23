Willow Springs Senior Center will hold a fundraiser Fish Fry from 11:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday.
“Come after church or come as you are,” invites Administrator Wilma Sheets.
The menu includes fried fish of all kinds caught locally and in Alaska, fried potatoes, brown beans, coleslaw, hush puppies and pumpkin bar, and coffee, tea or water for drinks.
The cost per plate is $7 for adults and $5 for children younger than 12.
Call 417-469-3892 for more information.
