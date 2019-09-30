Hayden Waggoner

Baby Hayden Michael Waggoner was welcomed into heaven on Sept. 26, 2019.
He was deeply loved by his parents Brandon and Ashlyn Waggoner of West Plains, Mo.; his grandparents Tim and Tracy Waggoner, Ted and Annette Callahan, and Kyle and Becki Hogue; his great-grandparents Jerry and Sandy Waggoner, Harry and Mary Eileen Sobery, Gary and Dorothy Barton, Dean and June Proffitt, and Dowell Hogue; two aunts Alex Waggoner and Allison Hogue; one cousin Dawson Hogue, and many other loved ones.
A graveside service was held on Sunday, Sept. 29, 2019, at Cave Springs Cemetery in Oregon County, Mo., under the direction of Carter Funeral Home Inc., West Plains.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.