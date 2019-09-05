For 15 years, the Community Foundation of West Plains (CFWP), 401 Jefferson Ave., has served the West Plains region as an affiliate of the larger Community Foundation of the Ozarks.
Established in March 2004, CFWP works to enhance the quality of life in the West Plains area through resource development, community grantmaking, collaboration and public leadership, according to the organization’s stated mission.
CFWP is governed by a board of 12, including President Robin Morgan, Vice President Eric Gibson, Treasurer R.A. Pendergrass and Secretary Joy Holloway. They say the foundation is dedicated to working with donors and nonprofit partners in meaningful and purposeful ways.
Since its inception, CFWP has reinvested more than $1.9 million into the community through its affiliate branch and agency partners. The foundation supports more than 100 community funds for area schools, economic development, youth programs, park maintenance, scholarships, community resources and the arts.
As of June 30, the foundation holds about $1.7 million in total assets.
The Community Foundation of the Ozarks under which CFWP operates was founded in 1973 and serves southern and central Missouri. That foundation supports more than 3,000 funds and 49 regional affiliates.
To learn more about the Community Foundation of West Plains or how to donate, email robin.morgan916@gmail.com or visit cfozarks.org/affiliates/affiliate-list/westplains.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.