Carl Cross

Carl D. Cross, 63, of Carthage, Mo., died Sunday, Oct. 20, 2019, at Freeman Hospital in Joplin, Mo. Carl was born Feb. 8, 1956, in Gainesville, Mo., the son of Gary John and Marjorie Ann Cross.
Carl was a graduate of West Plains High School, the class of 1974. He attended Crowder College with a wrestling scholarship. He was a veteran of the United States Army for over 17 years serving his country in Operation Desert Shield. He was a supervisor at Loziers for over 25 years.
Survivors include his wife; his mother Marjorie Cross; his son Joshua Cross and wife Amy of Independence, Mo.; sister Tracy Asher and husband Thomas of Pomona, Mo.; brother Gary John Cross Il, wife Nancy of St. Louis; grandchildren including Morgan Cross, Isabella Cross, Jackson Cross and Skyler Cross; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Carl was preceded in death by his father and one sister Winter Dawn Riley.
Celebration of life was held at 6 p.m.. Friday, Oct. 25, 2019, at the Bath-Naylor funeral home in Pittsburg, Kan., with Pastor Duane Elmore officiating.
