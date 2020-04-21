George Roberts

George Henry Roberts, 70, West Plains, Mo., passed away at 8:54 a.m. Sunday, April 19, 2020, at his home.
He was born Sept. 10, 1949, in Howell County, Mo., to John E. Roberts and Mable Coble Roberts. On Feb. 23, 2018, he was married at Mtn. Home, Ark., to Sonja Holloway.
Mr. Roberts had worked at Amyx Manufacturing and Bruce Hardwood Flooring. He enjoyed hunting and fishing and loved his family and grandbabies. He was a man that had the biggest heart and a smile that would brighten any day.
He is survived by his wife Sonja Roberts; three daughters Marie, Donna and Teresa; three sons Bill, Tim and Jeremy; one sister Betty; and many grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
His parents and two brothers preceded him in death.
The family is planning a memorial service for a later date, for more information feel free to contact them. Online condolences may be expressed at www.robertsondrago.com.
