TODAY
Through Feb. 11: The Ozarks Black & Gold Chapter of the Mizzou Alumni Association is holding a Founders’ Day giveaway to celebrate the 182nd anniversary of the opening of the University of Missouri. tickets are $20 each or $50 for three. Proceeds go toward scholarships for local students headed to Mizzou. The prize to be given away is a basket valued at $250, containing an Eli Drinkwitz autographed Mizzou football; DuMundo’s Mizzou BBQ rub and sauce; Mizzou-themed travel cooler, sweatshirt blanket, serving dish, Yeti tumbler, license plate holder and baseball cap; a 3 X 5 Tiger logo flag and a Faurot Field print by Jenny McGee. The winner will be notified by 5 p.m. Feb. 12.
Through Feb. 14: “Look Twice,” an exhibit of photography by Dennis Crider and paintings by Janey Hale hosted by the West Plains Council on the Arts, will be on display in the gallery on the civic center mezzanine, viewable during regular business hours. Hale’s works are painted interpretations of Crider’s photos.
Through March 30 (8:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m. weekdays): Painter Rhonda Richter’s artwork collection, “There’s No Place Like Home,” will be available for viewing at the Ozarks Small Business Incubator, 408 Washington Ave.
Feb. 3 (2:30-3 p.m.): MDC will host a virtual program, “Top 10 Series: Hiking Trails in Southwest Missouri,” about hiking trails, things to look for at each location and tips regarding items good to take on a hike. To complete required registration for the free, all-ages program go to mdc-event-web.s3licensing.com/Event/EventDetails/175813.
THURSDAY
Feb. 4 (9-9:30 a.m.): Part two of a free series offered by MDC about raising trout in hatcheries, “Trout Spawning, Hatchery Style,” will show the the process of trout egg collection and fertilization, and answer questions. Required registration may be completed at at mdc-event-web.s3licensing.com/Event/EventDetails/175807.
Feb. 4 (11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m.): Willow Springs Senior Center, 501 Senior Lane, offers a pickup hot lunch of barbecue chicken, baked potato, Italian blend veggies, a hot roll and an apple sauce bar. Suggested donation is $3.50 for patrons older than 60 and $6 for all others. Call 469-3892 to place an order.
Feb. 4 (noon): The West Plains Chamber of Commerce virtual luncheon will feature guest speaker Matthew Panik, vice president of governmental affairs with the Missouri chamber. For information about how register for the Zoom luncheon call the chamber, 256-4433, or email info@wpchamber.com.
Feb. 4 (5:30 p.m.): Drury University will host a discussion on the current state of American Democracy in a campus forum, “Still Indivisible? Assessing the Current State of American Democracy.” Students and members of the community are invited. To submit questions and view the discussion, visit www.drury.edu/indivisible.
Feb. 4 (6-7 p.m.): MDC will host a virtual program, “Owls of Missouri,” about the different species found in the state and their calls. To complete required registration for the free, all-ages program go to mdc-event-web.s3licensing.com/Event/EventDetails/175868.
FRIDAY
Feb. 5 and 19 (9 a.m.-1 p.m.): The Willow Springs Senior Center, 501 Senior Lane, will schedule tax assistance appointments. Call 469-3892.
Feb. 5-28: The Harlin Museum, 405 Worcester, will host its annual Fiber & Textile Arts Competition Show. Learn more at harlinmuseum.com.
SATURDAY
Feb. 6 (10 a.m. to noon): Twin Pines Conservation Education Center in Winona will host “Discover Nature: Winter Hike - Bird and Tree Identification.” The hike will take place around the trails at Twin Pines. Identification and characteristics of birds and trees will be discussed. Required registration may be completed online at www.mdc.mo.gov/twinpines. For issues with online registration call 573-325-1381 and ask for Wendy.
Feb. 6 (noon to 1 p.m.): MDC and Dickerson Park Zoo host a virtual Eagle Days event online for free to all. Register at mdc-event-web.s3licensing.com/Event/EventDetails/175584.
Feb. 6 (1-2 p.m.): MDC and Dickerson Park Zoo host a virtual Eagle Days event online for free to all. Register at mdc-event-web.s3licensing.com/Event/EventDetails/175586.
Feb. 6 (2-4 p.m.): West Plains Council on the Arts invites all to meet artists Dennis Crider and Janey Hale during an even in the gallery on the mezzanine at the civic center, where their joint exhibit, “Look Twice” is on display through Feb. 14.
MONDAY
Feb. 8 (noon to 1 p.m.): The West Plains Council on the Arts will hold its quarterly Lunch with Art meeting with guest presenter Melissa Smith, tourism coordinator for the city of West Plains. Smith will speak on changes at the Ozark Heritage Welcome Center and the new mural on the south wall of the center, as well as cultural tourism efforts and how arts can be included. The cost of the luncheon is $10 for council members and $15 for guests. Reservations may be made through the Facebook “February 2021 Lunch with Art” even page, by calling Paula, 293-2325 or emailing info@westplainsarts.org.
Feb. 8, 15 and 22 (6-7 and 7-8 p.m.): The University of Missouri Extension offers a free Winter Ozarks Ag series on multiple topics, including livestock production, horticulture and farm logistics. To sign up search “Winter Ozarks Ag Series” at extension.missouri.edu or call 256-2391.
TUESDAY
Feb. 9 (10 a.m.-2 p.m.): A virtual job fair will be offered by the Missouri Office of Workforce Development. Job seekers may register at returnstrongmo.easyvirtualfair.com, and employers may register at returnstrongmo.getyourbooth.com.
Feb. 9 (noon to 6 p.m.): CBCO will hold a blood drive at the Community Center of Ava, 109 N. Spring St. Appointments are strongly recommended but not required. To make an appointment visit www.cbco.org/donate-blood.
NEXT WEEK
Feb. 10 (6 a.m.): The 32nd St. Jude Radio-thon will be aired on AM station 1290 and FM stations 103.7 The Gift, K-Kountry 95 and 100.9 The Train to raise $240,000 for St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital from the community. To be involved, call 264-7211 or email marketing@kkcountry.com.
Feb. 11 (11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m.): Willow Springs Senior Center, 501 Senior Lane, offers a pickup hot lunch of meatloaf, potatoes and gravy, a hot roll, green beans and cherry dump cake. Suggested donation is $3.50 for patrons older than 60 and $6 for all others. Call 469-3892 to place an order.
Feb. 11, 18 and 25 (noon to 1 p.m.): The Missouri Chamber of Commerce will host the Missouri DC Fly-in virtually this year, featuring an opportunity for businesses to network with Missouri’s congressional delegation. Register for all three events online at mochamber.com.
Feb. 11, March 25 and April 1 (6-8:30 p.m.): MDC’s Ozark Regional Office, 551 Joe Jones Boulevard, will offer a hunter education class. Register online at mdc.mo.gov/huntereducation.
Feb. 12 (9 a.m.-1 p.m.): Southern Missouri Community Health Center, 1137 Independence Drive, will host a free community COVID-19 testing event. Learn more at health.mo.gov/communitytest or register in advance at www.SMCHC.org.
Feb. 12 (1-4 p.m.): OzSBI will host a workshop for nonprofits, “Fundraising: The art of asking for money,” at the incubator, 408 Washington Ave. Register at www.ozsbi.com or call 256-9724.
Feb. 12: Endurance Church will host Night to Shine 2021. The prom night experience for people with special needs will be held virtually. Email Beth Heath at Endurance Church to register by Jan. 11 at endurancechurchwp@gmail.com.
