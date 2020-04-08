Email submissions by noon Fridays to abby@wpdailyquill.net with “CALENDAR” in the subject line. Three sentence maximum must include event description, date, time, location, cost and source for more information. Call Abby at the Quill 256-9191 with questions.
Unless otherwise noted, events are located in West Plains and area codes are 417.
Attention readers: Due to the COVID-19 pandemic and a statewide stay-at-home order, many events are postponed or canceled. Please confirm before making plans to attend. Visit the Chamber of Commerce website for the latest updates in West Plains: wpchamber.com/cancellations.
THIS WEEK
Through April 10: MoDOT crews will be replacing concrete on U.S. 60 from Business U.S. 63 in Willow Springs to Business U.S. 60 in Cabool. Weather permitting, work is expected to be complete by 4 p.m. April 10.
Through April 30: Area McDonald's restaurants from Ava to Thayer are offering free drinks for health care workers. No purchase is necessary. Health professionals should use the drive-thru at their preferred restaurant and show their badge when ordering drinks. Available options: medium hot drip or iced coffee, large iced tea and large soft drink.
April 8: Weekly on Wednesdays, the MU Extension offers online "Town Hall" meetings for agricultural producers. Home Horticulture producers meet from 11 a.m. to noon, Commercial Horticulture from noon to 1 p.m., Livestock/Forage from 1:30 p.m. to 2:30 p.m. and Field Crops from 2:30 to 3:30 p.m. Visit ipm.missouri.edu/townhalls and choose your area of interest.
CANCELLED until further notice: Woman's Library Club I of West Plains meetings.
CANCELLED until further notice: South Central Retired School Personnel meetings.
NEXT WEEK
April 17 (noon to 6 p.m.): OMC and Community Blood Center of the Ozarks Blood Drive at OMC Parkway Center. Walk in, call 800-280-5337, or visit www.cbco.org/donate-blood/to make an appointment.
CANCELLED: April 18 meeting of the Dripping Springs Cemetery Association.
POSTPONED: The city of West Plains' City-wide Clean-up Week has been rescheduled to take place October 5-9. It was originally planned for April 20-24.
FUTURE
April 30 (4 p.m.): The West Plains Tourism Department has extended the deadline for Community Development Grant applications to allow organizations dealing with concerns about COVID-19 additional time.
May 2 (8 a.m. to noon): The West Plains Optimist club will hold its sixth annual Youth Fishing Tournament at the Stokes Family Farm’s personal lake, 10300 JJ Highway. Children ages 5 to 15 are welcome. Prizes will be available. Entry fee is $5 per child and includes a meal.
May 2 (10 a.m.-3 p.m.): Save the date: Willow Springs will hold its second annual Hawthorn Festival with food, family-friendly entertainment and contests. Proceeds will go toward revitalization of historic downtown Willow Springs.
May 4: Save the date for the 2020 Chamber Caddyshack Classic Golf Tournament.
May 6 (9 a.m.): OMC’s Smoking Cessation Class is a free eight-week program. Registration is required and space is limited. Call 257-5959, ext. 6905.
POSTPONED indefinitely: St. Paul Lutheran 's annual Inside Yard Sale at the church in West Plains.
May 13 (12:30-2:30 p.m.): Join the staff at Twin Pines Conservation Education Center in Winona to learn how to upcycle bird seed bags into useable storage containers for the home or for gifts. Bring your own portable sewing machine. Ages 16 and older; parents must accompany minors. Class size limited. Reservations required; to sign up visit www.mdc.mo.gov/twinpines.
May 16 (8 a.m.): OMC’s Prepared Childbirth Class is recommended during the second trimester of pregnancy. The goal of this class is to prepare the expectant mother for all aspects of labor and delivery. Call 256-9111, extension 6440 to register or for details.
May 19 (6-8 p.m.) OMC’s Heart Saver Infant CPR Class covers basic resuscitation skills on an infant. Recommended during the third trimester of pregnancy or in first year of infant’s life. Call 256-9111 ext. 6444 to register.
May 20 (10:30 a.m. to noon and 5-6:30 p.m.): Pine Needlers quilting group will meet at Twin Pines Conservation Education Center in Winona to make a quilt block featuring the bobcat. Ages 16 and older; parents must accompany minors. Class size limited. Reservations required; to sign up visit www.mdc.mo.gov/twinpines.
May 23 (7 p.m.): Country musician Joe Nichols will perform the annual Cystic Fibrosis Music Show at the civic center, with Jessica’s Friends opening. Doors open at 5 p.m. for silent auction. Tickets are $25 for adults and $5 for children. Live and silent auctions will be held.
May 30 (10 a.m.): The 37th Judicial CASA Blue Dress 5K walk/run or one-mile fun run/walk will start at Wages Brewing Company, 1382 Bill Virdon Blvd. in West Plains. The event benefits CASA (Court Appointed Special Advocates for Children) ahead of April’s Child Abuse and Neglect Awareness Month. Register by March 18 be emailing CODC@37thcasa.net, calling 255-2100 or stopping by the office, 101 Washington Ave. in West Plains.
June 2 (6 p.m.): OMC’s New Parent Skills Class is recommended during the third trimester of pregnancy and covers self-care, baby care, infant bathing, safety, immunizations, and circumcision. Call 256-9111, extension 6440 to register or for details.
June 9 (6 p.m.): OMC’s Preparing for Breastfeeding Class provides the expectant mother with important information needed to breastfeed her new baby. Call 256-9111, extension 6440 to register.
June 11 (6-7 p.m.): A free Community Education Dinner will be held at Willard Hunter Classroom, OMC Parkway Center. Neurologist Dr. Clara Applegate will discuss stroke prevention and warning signs. Reservations are required. Call 257-6735.
June 13 (8-10 a.m.): The fourth annual OMC Dice Run of the Mills Registration, OMC Parkway Center Parking Lot. Fundraiser. The ride is a 117-mile motorcycle run with five stops ending at a Lot Party at Great Rivers Distributing at Heritage Park in Pomona. Call 257-6737.
June 16 (6-8 p.m.) OMC’s Heart Saver Infant CPR Class covers basic resuscitation skills on an infant. Recommended during the third trimester of pregnancy or in first year of infant’s life. Call 256-9111 ext. 6444 to register.
June 17 (8-11 a.m.): OMC Laboratory Services will conduct low-cost lab health screenings. Screenings available for a minimal cost are CBC, CMP, A1C, Lipid, TSH, and PSA. No appointment necessary. Walk in at these OMC locations: Lab Services, Alton, Gainesville, Mammoth Spring, Mtn. Grove, Mtn. View, Thayer/Mammoth Spring and Urgent Care Clinic. For more information, call 257- 6736.
June 19 (noon to 6 p.m.): OMC and Community Blood Center of the Ozarks Blood Drive at OMC Parkway Center. Walk in, call 800-280-5337, or visit www.cbco.org/donate-blood/to make an appointment.
July 14 (6-8 p.m.) OMC’s Heart Saver Infant CPR Class covers basic resuscitation skills on an infant. Recommended during the third trimester of pregnancy or in first year of infant’s life. Call 256-9111 ext. 6444 to register.
July 23: Free school athletic physicals at Shaw Medical Building, 1111 Kentucky Ave. Student athletes must have a signed consent form to participate.
Aug. 4 (6 p.m.): OMC’s New Parent Skills Class is recommended during the third trimester of pregnancy and covers self-care, baby care, infant bathing, safety, immunizations, and circumcision. Call 256-9111, extension 6440 to register or for details.
Aug. 14 (noon to 6 p.m.): OMC and Community Blood Center of the Ozarks Blood Drive at OMC Parkway Center. Walk in, call 800-280-5337, or visit www.cbco.org/donate-blood/to make an appointment.
Aug. 18 (6 p.m.): OMC’s Preparing for Breastfeeding Class provides the expectant mother with important information needed to breastfeed her new baby. Call 256-9111, extension 6440 to register.
Aug. 19 (9 a.m.): OMC’s Smoking Cessation Class is a free eight-week program. Registration is required and space is limited. Call 257-5959, ext. 6905.
Aug. 22 (8 a.m.): OMC’s Prepared Childbirth Class is recommended during the second trimester of pregnancy. The goal of this class is to prepare the expectant mother for all aspects of labor and delivery. Call 256-9111, extension 6440 to register or for details.
Aug. 25 (6-8 p.m.) OMC’s Heart Saver Infant CPR Class covers basic resuscitation skills on an infant. Recommended during the third trimester of pregnancy or in first year of infant’s life. Call 256-9111 ext. 6444 to register.
Sept. 1 (6-8 p.m.) OMC’s Heart Saver Infant CPR Class covers basic resuscitation skills on an infant. Recommended during the third trimester of pregnancy or in first year of infant’s life. Call 256-9111 ext. 6444 to register.
Sept. 8 (8 a.m.): OMC’s Prepared Childbirth Class is recommended during the second trimester of pregnancy. The goal of this class is to prepare the expectant mother for all aspects of labor and delivery. Call 256-9111, extension 6440 to register or for details.
Sept. 16 (8-11 a.m.): OMC Laboratory Services will conduct low-cost lab health screenings. Screenings available for a minimal cost are CBC, CMP, A1C, Lipid, TSH, and PSA. No appointment necessary. Walk in at these OMC locations: Lab Services, Alton, Gainesville, Mammoth Spring, Mtn. Grove, Mtn. View, Thayer/Mammoth Spring and Urgent Care Clinic. For more information, call 257- 6736.
Sept. 19: The Department of Natural Resources pesticide collection will take place at Heritage Tractor, 3285 N. U.S. 63. The event was rescheduled from April 11 due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Oct. 6 (6 p.m.): OMC’s New Parent Skills Class is recommended during the third trimester of pregnancy and covers self-care, baby care, infant bathing, safety, immunizations, and circumcision. Call 256-9111, extension 6440 to register or for details.
Oct. 10 (8 a.m.): OMC’s Prepared Childbirth Class is recommended during the second trimester of pregnancy. The goal of this class is to prepare the expectant mother for all aspects of labor and delivery. Call 256-9111, extension 6440 to register or for details.
Oct. 13 (6 p.m.): OMC’s Preparing for Breastfeeding Class provides the expectant mother with important information needed to breastfeed her new baby. Call 256-9111, extension 6440 to register.
Oct. 20 (6-8 p.m.) OMC’s Heart Saver Infant CPR Class covers basic resuscitation skills on an infant. Recommended during the third trimester of pregnancy or in first year of infant’s life. Call 256-9111 ext. 6444 to register.
Oct. 28 (noon to 6 p.m.): OMC and Community Blood Center of the Ozarks Blood Drive at OMC Parkway Center. Walk in, call 800-280-5337, or visit www.cbco.org/donate-blood/to make an appointment.
Nov. 3 (6-8 p.m.) OMC’s Heart Saver Infant CPR Class covers basic resuscitation skills on an infant. Recommended during the third trimester of pregnancy or in first year of infant’s life. Call 256-9111 ext. 6444 to register.
Nov. 10 (6 p.m.): OMC’s Prepared Childbirth Class is recommended during the second trimester of pregnancy. The goal of this class is to prepare the expectant mother for all aspects of labor and delivery. Call 256-9111, extension 6440 to register or for details.
Dec. 1 (6 p.m.): OMC’s Preparing for Breastfeeding Class provides the expectant mother with important information needed to breastfeed her new baby. Call 256-9111, extension 6440 to register.
Dec. 16 (8-11 a.m.): OMC Laboratory Services will conduct low-cost lab health screenings. Screenings available for a minimal cost are CBC, CMP, A1C, Lipid, TSH, and PSA. No appointment necessary. Walk in at these OMC locations: Lab Services, Alton, Gainesville, Mammoth Spring, Mtn. Grove, Mtn. View, Thayer/Mammoth Spring and Urgent Care Clinic. For more information, call 257- 6736.
Dec. 23 (noon to 6 p.m.): OMC and Community Blood Center of the Ozarks Blood Drive at OMC Parkway Center. Walk in, call 800-280-5337, or visit www.cbco.org/donate-blood/to make an appointment.
SUSPENDED:
Through April 25: Tickets are available at the West Plains Senior Center, 416 E. Main St., to enter to win a queen size quilt. Tickets may be purchased at the senior center office or from any board member. The drawing will be held April 25 during the center’s monthly fundraiser dinner.
April 1, 8, 15, 22 and 29 (5-7 p.m.): The University of Missouri Extension-Ozark County offers a free class on cooking, nutrition and budgeting at the Gainesville First Christian Church, 301 U.S. 160. Must commit to attending entire course. Register by calling 679-3525 or emailing johnsonstephanie@missouri.edu.
April 15 and 16: West Plains Elementary kindergarten screening will be held at the civic center. Provide birth certificate, immunization records and proof of residency. Children entering kindergarten must be 5 before Aug. 1. Call 256-6158 to set an appointment.
May 1: Howell Oregon Electric Co-op will hold its annual meeting at the civic center.
