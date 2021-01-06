Jay Woodring, MD, board-certified anesthesiologist, recently joined the multidisciplinary Ozarks Healthcare Medical Group as director of anesthesia, bringing over 17 years of clinical experience to his new role.
Anesthesiologists are doctors responsible for administering general or regional anesthesia, allowing surgeons and other physicians to complete invasive procedures with little to no discomfort to the patient. They also closely monitor a patient's vital signs and critical life functions before, during and after surgery.
Woodring said he enjoys the opportunity that his specialty affords him to meet so many different patients, and he finds it gratifying to help make his patients' experience as comfortable as possible and tailor their anesthesia plans to their unique needs.
Before Ozarks Healthcare, Woodring served as an anesthesiologist at Mercy Hospital in Springfield. He also worked on a temporary basis at Ozarks Healthcare, where he experienced the team atmosphere and got to know his coworkers, which drew him to a permanent position within that healthcare system.
Woodring completed a residency in anesthesia and served as chief resident at the University of Alabama-Birmingham, and completed an internship in internal medicine at Carraway Methodist Medical Center, Birmingham. He earned his medical degree from the University of Missouri-Columbia School of Medicine.
Married to his high school sweetheart, Woodring and his wife have two college-age sons, both currently attending the Air Force Academy. In his spare time, he enjoys landscaping and gardening.
"We are thrilled to welcome Dr. Woodring as the newest member of the Ozarks Healthcare Medical Group and as a member of Ozarks Healthcare Leadership," said Dr. Antony Joseph, president of Ozarks Healthcare Medical Group. "His dedication to his patients and support of his team is a welcome addition to Ozarks Healthcare."
Ozarks Healthcare Anesthesia is located at 111 Kentucky Ave., West Plains, in Ozarks Healthcare General Surgery.
