National Weather Service officials remind the public that Severe Weather Awareness Week starts today.
The highlight of the week is the statewide tornado drill to be initiated by the NWS at 10 a.m. Tuesday; if hazardous weather appears to be a threat, the drill will be postponed to the same time on Thursday.
The NWS will send a tornado warning via weather radio as well as normal channels.
In addition to the drill the NWS will use its websites and social media outlets to highlight awareness, focusing on preparedness today, tornado safety on Tuesday, lightning safety on Wednesday, severe thunderstorms on Thursday and flood safety on Friday.
