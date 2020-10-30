Daylight saving time will end at 2 a.m. Sunday, and as a result, most in the U.S. may find themselves getting an extra hour of sleep.
Clocks should be set back one hour at that time, or more conveniently, before going to sleep Saturday night. State Fire Marshal Tim Bean also encourages everyone to test smoke alarms and change the batteries. Those without smoke alarms may contact the American Red Cross online at getasmokealarm.org to request a free installation.
Daylight saving time returns March 14.
