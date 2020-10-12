The Howell County Health Department announced another 53 cases of novel coronavirus infection were were confirmed Friday, continuing a five-day trend of reporting more than 50 cases at a time.
In addition, two more county residents had died of COVID-19 complications, bringing the total COVID-related deaths to date to 15.
Since Oct. 2, 275 new coronavirus cases have been confirmed, which means last week, the county reported 24% of the total number of cases recorded thus far. That week’s cases also represent a 32% increase over the total reported to date on Oct. 2.
A total of 1,145 cases had been confirmed in Howell County since the beginning of April. The number of tests given as of Friday was not available, and the office was closed Monday in observance of Columbus Day.
As of Friday, 19 patients were hospitalized with COVID-19 complications, out of 293 active cases.
Seventy-nine percent of the newest cases were reported in West Plains. Of the remaining cases, five were reported in Mtn. View, two each in Pomona and Pottersville, and one each in Willow Springs and Moody. Ten of the cases have been identified as community spread, while the rest are linked to known cases.
MISSOURI
Total COVID-19 cases: 144,230.
20,000+: St. Louis County.
10,000-19,999: Kansas City.
5,000-9,999: Boone, Greene, Jackson, St. Charles, St. Louis City.
1,000-4,999: Buchanan, Camden, Cape Girardeau, Cass, Christian, Clay, Cole, Franklin, Howell, Jasper, Jefferson, Johnson, Joplin, McDonald, Newton, Pettis, Scott, St. Francois, Taney.
500-999: Barry, Butler, Callaway, Cooper, Dunklin, Laclede, Lafayette, Lawrence, Lincoln, Livingston, Marion, Miller, New Madrid, Nodaway, Pemiscot, Perry, Phelps, Platte, Polk, Pulaski, Saline, Stoddard, Stone, Warren, Washington, Webster.
100-499: Adair, Andrew, Audrain, Barton, Bates, Benton, Bollinger, Caldwell, Carroll, Carter, Cedar, Clinton, Crawford, Dade, Dallas, Daviess, DeKalb, Dent, Douglas, Gasconade, Gentry, Grundy, Harrison, Henry, Hickory, Howard, Lewis, Linn, Macon, Madison, Maries, Mississippi, Moniteau, Monroe, Morgan, Oregon, Osage, Ozark, Pike, Ralls, Randolph, Ray, Ripley, Shannon, Ste. Genevieve, Sullivan, Texas, Vernon, Wayne, Wright.
50-99: Atchison, Chariton, Clark, Holt, Iron, Knox, Montgomery, Shelby, St. Clair.
Under 49: Mercer, Putnam, Reynolds, Schuyler, Scotland, Worth.
Deaths: 2,422.
ARKANSAS
Total COVID-19 cases: 92,833.
10,000+: Washington, Pulaski.
5,000-9,999: Benton.
1,000-4,999: Chicot, Craighead, Crawford, Crittenden, Cross, Faulkner, Garland, Greene, Hot Spring, Independence, Jackson, Jefferson, Lee, Lincoln, Lonoke, Miller, Mississippi, Pope, Saline, Sebastian, Sevier, St. Francis, Union, White, Yell.
500-999: Arkansas, Boone, Carroll, Columbia, Howard, Johnson, Lawrence, Phillips, Poinsett, Randolph.
100-499: Ashley, Baxter, Bradley, Clark, Clay, Cleburne, Cleveland, Conway, Dallas, Desha, Drew, Franklin, Fulton, Grant, Hempstead, Izard, Lafayette, Little River, Logan, Madison, Marion, Monroe, Montgomery, Nevada, Newton, Ouachita, Perry, Pike, Polk, Prairie, Scott, Searcy, Sharp, Stone, Van Buren.
50-99: Woodruff.
Under 49: Calhoun.
Deaths: 1,569.
Source: Local health departments, Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services, Arkansas Department of Health.
