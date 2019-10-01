Eulah M. (Wisehart) Payne, daughter of W. H. and Ora (Harbison) Wisehart was born in Myrtle, Mo., on May 10, 1923.
God called her home to Himself on Sept. 29, 2019, while residing in West Vue Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in West Plains, Mo.
Eulah made the most important decision of her life, her profession of faith in Jesus Christ as her Savior, when she was a young girl.
On Aug. 19, 1948, Eulah was united in marriage with the one man who won her heart, Robert D. Payne (Bob). To their happy union two daughters Patricia (Barger) and Marsha (Harter), and two sons Kenton and David were born.
Bob preceded Eulah in death April 1989. Eulah was also preceded in death by her parents; three sisters Eunice, Marie (Sutton) and Bernice (Cantrell); one son David; one grandson Daniel Mark Barger; and one great-grandson Jeremy McConville.
Eulah leaves to celebrate her memory Pat and Don Barger of El Dorado Springs, Mo.; Marsha and Jim Harter of Nashville, Tenn., and Kent and Ava Payne of Lee’s Summit, Mo.; seven grandchildren Tricia Patrick, Steve Barger, Jennifer Ervin, Jamie Walters, Jeff Harter, Jessica Harter and Lucas Payne, and 10 great-grandchildren.
Eulah was a longtime active member of First Freewill Baptist Church, West Plains. She served as a volunteer at the Ozarks Medical Center Hospital and the hospital thrift shop for over 25 years. Eulah loved the Lord, her family and her church and will be greatly missed by everyone who knew her because our lives are better for having known her.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Gideons and can be left at the funeral home.
Visitation was held from 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 1, 2019, at Carter Funeral Home Chapel, West Plains.
Funeral services for Eulah Payne will be at 2 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 2, 2019, at Carter Funeral Home Chapel, West Plains, with Reverend Ron Blanks and Reverend Ben Ryan officiating.
Burial will be in Howell Memorial Park Cemetery, Howell County, Mo., under the direction of Carter Funeral Home Inc., West Plains.
