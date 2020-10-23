Funeral services for Mary Jo Corman, 90, Pomona, Mo., will be held at Pomona Christian Church in Pomona, Mo., at 2 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 28, with Pastor Marcus Allen officiating under the direction of Carter Funeral Home Inc., West Plains. She was born the daughter of the late Wayne and Jessie May Bryan on July 3, 1930, in Pomona, Mo. and died Oct. 21, 2020, in Willow Springs, Mo. She was united in marriage March 18, 1950, in Willow Springs, Mo., to G. H. “Bud” Corman. She is survived by her two sons Randy Corman and wife Tracey, Virginia; Steve Corman and wife Teresa, Willow Springs, Mo.; one sister Betty Adams and husband Fred, Kansas City, Mo.; one brother Ronnie Bryan and wife Bonnie, Pomona, Mo.; three grandchildren Chad Corman, Virginia, Amanda Corman, North Carolina, and Cody Corman and wife Tabitha, Pomona, Mo.; and eight great-grandchildren Joshua and Mason Corman, Willow Springs, Mo., Colton, Taylor, Madison and Hunter Corman, of Virginia, and Bailey, Tyler and McKala Sprague, Pomona, Mo.. She was preceded in death by her parents, brother Glenn Bryan and grandson Dalton Corman. She was a member of the Pomona Christian Church, Pomona, Mo. Jo loved to hunt and fish. She took care of the farm, canned out of the garden and was always at the corral on cattle working days. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the youth group at Pomona Christian Church and can be left at the funeral home. Visitation will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 27, 2020, at Carter Funeral Home Chapel, West Plains, Mo. Burial will be in Howell Memorial Park Cemetery, Howell County, Mo., under the direction of Carter Funeral Home Inc., West Plains.
