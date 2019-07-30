A water main break and subsequent repair on Mitchell Road in West Plains has prompted city officials to issue a boil water advisory in accordance with Department of Natural Resource (DNR) regulations.
Water customers along Mitchell Road between Worley Drive and Chuck Lane are encouraged to boil their water for three to five minutes until further notice.
The advisory will be in effect until further notice, once testing confirms water is safe to drink. Water used for bathing, cleaning or hand washing does not need to be boiled.
According to DNR, boil advisories are issued when a problem with water quality is possible, but not confirmed, such as in the case of water main breaks or other low-pressure events in which contamination could occur.
To learn more about boil water advisories, visit dnr.mo.gov/pubs/pub2001.htm.
