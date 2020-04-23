Tender Mercies Diaper Ministry of First Christian Church will take calls from 3 to 6 p.m. Monday and Tuesday for the May diaper distribution to be held May 2.
Participants should call 256-2887 to set up an appointment for the drive-by distribution, set for 9 to 11 a.m. May 2 at the parking lot of First Christian Church, 422 W. Main St. in West Plain.
Church volunteers will deliver diapers to patrons' vehicles at their scheduled appointment times. Setting up appointments is necessary so workers can fill bags with the appropriate size diapers. Diaper wipes will also be available.
The ministry serves patrons in West Plains R-7, Fairview, Howell Valley, Junction Hill, Richards and Glenwood school districts. Living in one of those districts is the only eligibility requirement.
Tender Mercies is an outreach of the church to help families in the local community as they know diapers are expensive and some may welcome assistance. Volunteers at the church bundle and pack diapers and serve at distribution day to make sure all who are eligible receive diapers.
