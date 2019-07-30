Kyle Roberts

Graveside services for Kyle Christopher Roberts, 20, Bakersfield, Mo., will be held at 10 a.m., Saturday, Aug. 3, 2019, at Bakersfield Cemetery, under the direction of Robertson-Drago Funeral Home.
Kyle passed away at 3:32 a.m., Monday, July 29, 2019, at Baxter Regional Medical Center, Mtn. Home, Ark..
He was born Jan. 21, 1999, at Mtn. Home, Ark., to James “Marvin” Roberts and Mary Elizabeth Zastrow.
Kyle graduated from Mtn. Home High School with the Class of 2017 and was a technician at Baxter Laboratories. He loved playing baseball and enjoyed singing, games, karaoke and playing pool; he was a sharp pool player. Kyle had a charming personality and was loved by all.
He is survived by his mother, Mary Bales and husband, Chuck; his father, Marvin Roberts and wife, Charlotte; his grandmother, Emma Zastrow; one brother, James Roberts; one sister, Laura Roberts; two stepbrothers, Shane Bales and wife, Jennifer and Tyler Bales and wife, Tess; one nephew, Caleb Roberts; and many aunts, uncles and cousins.
His grandparents, William Zastrow and Tom and Marie Roberts and two aunts, Julia Wilson and Debra Henson, preceded him in death.
Memorial contributions may be made to Bakersfield Cemetery and may be left at Robertson-Drago Funeral Home. Online condolences may be expressed at www.robertsondrago.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.