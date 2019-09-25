Health inspection results for West Plains and Howell County businesses are provided by the Howell County Health Department. Details in the report include inspector comments, based on findings.
Violations are broken into two categories, critical and noncritical.
A critical violation is defined as an issue that could be directly related to making someone sick. A noncritical violation does not have a direct relation to foodborne illness.
Major points assessed in each inspection: Potentially hazardous foods need to be held hot at 140 degrees or above. Potentially hazardous foods need to be held cold at 41 degrees or below. Sanitation can be accomplished using either chlorine-based sanitizer, (with a solution of 50 to 100 parts per million) or quaternary ammonia solutions labeled with a solution of 220 ppm.
AUGUST INSPECTION RESULTS
Bamboo House, 508 Main St., Willow Springs. Critical: 1 Observed mouse droppings throughout prep/storage areas — have professional pest control onsite for treatment, save receipt and clean all areas. Noncritical: 1 Observed prep/storage area floors, walls and equipment in need of deep cleaning due to mouse droppings and food debris accumulation. Will reinspect in September.
Beards & Bonnets Amish Store, 1282 County Road 8690, West Plains. No violations observed.
Casey’s General Store No. 3260, 1702 Gibson Ave., West Plains. Critical: 0 Noncritical: 1 Observed roof/ceiling leak in back storeroom in need of repair — instructed to correct by Oct. 1.
Chantilly’s Bakery, 216 W. Main St., West Plains. Critical: 0 Noncritical: 1 Observed prep upright freezer in need of defrosting due to ice — instructed to correct by Sept. 1.
Colton’s Steakhouse, 1421 Preacher Roe Blvd., West Plains. Reinspection. Critical: 0 Previous critical violations corrected. Noncritical: 2 Previous noncritical violations corrected, except: Observed ice machine and walk-in freezer flooring in need of cleaning and several floor tiles throughout prep area broken, in need of repair — instructed to correct both by Sept. 1. Will reinspect in November.
D & E Sweet Meats, 510 E. Fifth St., Mtn. View. No violations observed.
Dollar General, 1397 Bill Virdon Blvd., West Plains. No violations observed.
Don Lupe Mexican Restaurant No. 2, 108 Main St., Willow Springs. Critical: 0 Noncritical: 4 Observed thermometers not available in several cold storage units for proper temperature monitoring and light in prep area without proper light shield, instructed to correct both by Sept. 1. Also observed prep employees without proper hair restraint and ice scoop stored in ice machine laying in ice, must be stored handled up; both were corrected onsite.
Donut Palace, 914 Broadway, West Plains. Critical: 0 Noncritical: 1 Observed flooring at mixer area and vent hoods in need of cleaning — instructed to correct by Sept. 1.
El Charro No. 1, 710 Porter Wagoner Blvd., West Plains. Critical: 1 Observed improper hot holding of potentially hazardous foods at 123 degrees on steam table, must hot hold products at 135 degrees or higher — corrected onsite. Noncritical: 2 Observed improper thawing of frozen product at room temperature, must thaw in refrigerator or cool running water, corrected onsite; observed ice machine in need of cleaning — instructed to correct by Sept. 1.
El Charro No. 2, 1409 Mitchell Road, West Plains. Critical: 0 Noncritical: 2 Observed salsa storage cooler at 50 degrees at time of inspection, maintain cold holding at 41 degrees or lower, corrected onsite; observed wall area in need of repair and cleaning in dish area — instructed to correct by Sept. 1.
Family Dollar No. 1194, 1308 Porter Wagoner Blvd., West Plains. Critical: 0 Noncritical: 1 Observed storeroom walls damaged, in need of repair, must be smooth, easily cleanable — instructed to correct by next routine visit.
JB’s Healthmart, 1504 Preacher Roe Blvd., West Plains. No violations observed.
Lazy C Grill, 402 E. Fifth St., Mtn. View. Critical: 0 Noncritical: 2 Observed ice cream in freezer not properly covered in storage when not in use, cover to prevent possible contamination, and observed raw uncovered wood in need of painting or sealing in server room.
McDonalds No.1, 1315 Preacher Roe Blvd., West Plains. Critical: 0 Noncritical: 1 Observed prep cooler with food debris in bottom in need of cleaning, corrected onsite.
Ozarks Medical Center, 1100 Kentucky Ave., West Plains. Reinspection. Critical: 0 Noncritical: 1 Previous noncritical violations corrected with the exception of: Observed spray arm at three-vat sink area below flood rim, in need of repair to prevent possible backflow. Final notice given. Instructed to repair by Sept. 15 and call when repaired.
Pizza Shack, 1836 Porter Wagoner Blvd., West Plains. Critical: 0 Noncritical: 1 Observed handled scoops not used to disperse bulk items such as flour or cornmeal — corrected onsite.
Sonic, 520 E. Main St., Willow Springs. Work Order given. Walk-in freezer with excessive ice accumulation and door not properly closing and door seals not working properly, a continued repeat violation scheduled for repair on or before July 1. Observed light not working at prep/dish area in need of repair for proper light intensity for cleaning/prep purposes. Due to failure to comply with previous correction notices or based on the presence of unsanitary conditions requiring immediate correction, compliance with this work order must be completed by 9:30 a.m. Sept. 26, or appropriate legal action will be taken which may include closure of the establishment until conditions of the work order have been met.
Three Legged Mule Pub & Pizza, 12015 Highway 101, Caulfield. Critical: 0 Noncritical: 2 Observed prep table cooler/pizza prep cooler at 45 degrees at time of inspection, ensure cold holding units maintain temperature of 41 degrees or lower — instructed to correct by Aug. 15; observed vent hood in need of cleaning due to grease accumulation — instructed to correct by Aug. 20.
Walgreens, 1010 Worley Drive, West Plains. No violations observed.
West Plains Civic Center, 110 St. Louis, West Plains. No violations observed.
