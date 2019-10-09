During its semiweekly meeting at 10 a.m. Thursday, the Howell County Commission is expected to sign a proclamation acknowledging domestic violence.
The proclamation, which will declare the county’s observance of October as Domestic Violence Awareness Month, will be signed at 11 a.m. with representatives of Christos House domestic violence resource and shelter on hand.
With no other items on the agenda, commissioners will approve accounts payable and recognize any guests who may be present.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.