Holly Crass

Holly Carol (Simmons) Crass was born on Dec. 25, 1952, in Alton, Mo., and departed this life Oct. 4, 2020, in Springfield, Mo., at the age of 67 years.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 35 years, Glen Crass, her father John Simmons, one sister Martha Hollis, and her two stepdaughters Janella Crass and Jeana Vandeburg.
She is survived by her three daughters Rebecca Jewell and husband Russel, Heather Risner and husband Clay, and Robin Barton and husband Kyle, all of Thayer; mother Jean Simmons of Thayer; her brothers Junior Simmons and wife Linda, of Thayer, Tom Simmons and wife Connie, of Norman, Okla., and David Simmons, of Thayer; her sisters Diane Castleman of Jacksonville, Ark., Kim Spencer, Kamala Crone and Imogene Richardson, all of Thayer; and dear friend Doris Richardson of Thayer; 10 grandchildren Nick Jewell and wife Shelby, Sarah Walker and husband Cody, Colby, Peyton, Evelynn, EllenaGrace, Hayden, Kale, LauraBeth and Ethan; two great-grandchildren Isaac and Olivia; many nieces, nephews and cousins; other relatives; and countless friends.
Holly was an active and vital member of Refuge Apostolic Church in Thayer. She was retired and devoted her time to her church, children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren, and was known as Nini to several others in the community. Holly was happiest when she was surrounded by her children, grand- and great-grandchildren and family. She was the life of her family gatherings.
To know Holly was to love her. She loved with all of her heart. She will truly be missed as a wonderful mother, grandmother, daughter, sister and friend. We will forever miss our Christmas miracle baby.
Funeral services for Holly Carol Crass will be held at 2 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 9, 2020 at the Refuge Apostolic Church in Thayer, Mo., with Brother Clay Risner officiating.
The family will receive friends from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 8, 2020, at the Refuge Apostolic Church in Thayer, Mo.
Burial will be on Friday, Oct. 9, 2020, in the Thayer Cemetery with services under the direction of Carter Funeral Home Inc. in Thayer, Mo.
