REGULAR HONOR ROLL
Sixth grade: Grant Cauthen, Kade Clary, Connor Clay, Sara Gilpin, Aubrey Grant, Treyce Holman, Ashton Lay, Alexander Mercer, Jacob Ruddy, Payton Weyland, Brayden Willard and Katy Wilson.
Seventh grade: Alyssa Chronister, Chase Davis and Kaylynn Nash.
Eighth grade: Cooper Clark, Raymond Gilpin, McKierra Haddock, Marie Moore, Lexi Neikes, Nevaeh Parsons, Landen Ray, Jaiden Sisco, Katie Smith and Shaylee Tucker.
Ninth grade: Marcus Cockrum, Cole German, Logan Kennedy, Braxtyn Leitner, Evin Montgomery, Renee Nash, Gracetyn Warren and Dillon Weyland.
Tenth grade: Haley Barnard-Rich, Kaden Latham, Jake Lemmel, Cameron Melton, Jayden Mock, Evan Sisco and Nathan Winters.
Eleventh grade: Christon Childers, Chayden Conrad, Tyler Goans, Harly Howell, Jaxon Martz, Christian Orr, Courtney Sharp, Chanler Sisco, Jacob Smith and Ayiana Zimmer.
Twelfth grade: Blake Barton, Jacob Hanshaw, Harlee Hughes, Ciera Keeney, Kaylee Kempter, Cason Kinder, Shari Smith and Duncan Zimmer.
SCHOLASTIC HONOR ROLL
Sixth grade: Wyatt Williams.
Seventh grade: Jorja King and Mollie Warren.
Eighth grade: Kaleb Meyers, Callie Steele, Connor Warnock and Shalana Whittenburg.
Ninth grade: Austin Anderson, Thomas Bettis, McKenzie Smith and Maggie Warren.
Tenth grade: Devin DeWitt, Jarrett Haddock, Christina Kemper, Cory Miller and Rylan Steele.
Eleventh grade: Shalen Hollis, Darrell Orr, Jace Reese, Timothy Roberts, Kaitlyn Ruddy and Lane Shields.
Twelfth grade: Mason Collins Diehl, Madison Erickson, Lexton Haddock, Jed Montgomery, Ben Oesch and Breeann Raffaelli.
PRINCIPAL HONOR ROLL
Sixth grade: Macy Reeves.
Seventh grade: Chaney Janes and Emma Trantham.
Eighth grade: Alee Willard.
Ninth grade: Jennah Holman.
Tenth grade: Cortney Goans and Hudson Hollis.
Twelfth grade: Mya Shields and Ryan Worthy.
