The West Plains School Board in a special meeting called Wednesday evening voted to close school buildings through April 3 in response to concerns regarding the potential spread of COVID-19 in the community.
Arrangements for payment of staff an meal distribution have been made.
To date, no cases of COVID-19, the illness caused by the new coronavirus, have been recorded in Howell County, officials say.
Watch Thursday's Quill for more information.
