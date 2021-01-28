ALL A’S
Seventh grade: Reid Grant, Aidan Harvey and Ezekiel Olson.
Eighth grade: Kira Duncan, Mackenzie Hall, Kara Moore and Dana Wright.
Freshmen: Camryn Graves, Kailey Hallmark, Emily Martin, Audrey Newberry, Quade Perryman and Taylar Sanders.
Sophomores: Cananna Flemon, Emma Grossner, Mason Jackson, Peyton Love, Andrea McCandlis and Trinity Wright.
Juniors: Kohl Batterton, Preslee Dillinger, Cory Duncan, Sadie Martin, Aubrey May, Kennedy Renfro, Sydney Sherman and Trenity Sherrill.
Seniors: Lindsey Browning, Andrew Cantway, Jericho Flemon, Gage Harris, Auston Luna, Bryson Luna, Mason, Luna, Haydon Marberry, Samantha McCandlis and Macey Perryman.
A/B HONOR ROLL
Seventh grade: Tristan Cooper, William Faulkner, Ciera Luckenbach, Olivia Nolan, Joseph Quinones, Jackson Sikes and Gracie Todd.
Eighth grade: Landyn Denwalt, Kacey Herring and Nathan Snelgroes.
Freshmen: Gavin Blevins, Katie Gaines, Kaleb Muchmore, Baylee Painter, Aiden Perry, Jazzmin Price, Zack Sanders and Ryan Stone.
Sophomores: Connor Cadenbach, Ashley Neal, Caleb Smith and Sayde Waltrip.
Juniors: Jose Bridges, Elijah Bynum, Madison Howell, Landon Luna, Gabriel Morgan, Katelyn Perryman and Zeke Sanders.
Seniors: Bailey Divelbiss, Blaine Marberry and Luke Worsham.
