Funeral services for Charles Riley, 82, West Plains, Mo., will be held at 10 a.m. Friday, Jan. 24, 2020, at Curry Street Church of Christ, under the direction of Robertson-Drago Funeral Home.
Mr. Riley passed away at 10:15 a.m. Monday, Jan. 20, 2020, at Brooke Haven Healthcare.
He was born March 28, 1937, at Elijah, Mo., to John Tolbert Riley and Cora Ellen Martin Riley. Mr. Riley graduated from Bakersfield High School with the Class of 1955. On June 14, 1959, he was married at West Plains, Mo., to Betty Johnston.
Mr. Riley was a member of the Missouri National Guard and was a lumber salesman prior to his retirement. He was always up for a good joke and loved his family, gardening, cooking and bird hunting. Charles, along with Frank Hall, was instrumental in establishing South Howell County Ambulance service. Mr. Riley was a member of Curry Street Church of Christ.
He is survived by his wife, Betty Riley, of the family home; two children Kelly Gleghorn and husband Kevin, and Keith Riley and wife Karen, all of West Plains; five grandchildren Amy Sanders and husband Steve, Chad Gleghorn and wife Kendra, Allen Riley, Kendall Riley and Anna Riley; four great-grandchildren Forrest, Avery, Landry and Grayton; and several nieces and nephews.
His parents; three brothers Eugene Riley, Russell Riley and Cecil Lloyd Riley, two sisters Wilma North and his twin sister Charlene Thornton; three half-sisters Opal Martin, Jewell Kurz and Nell Williams; and one half-brother Pete Riley preceded him in death.
Visitation will be held from 5 until 7 p.m. Thursday at Robertson-Drago Funeral Home. Burial will be in the Oak Lawn Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to Ozarks Medical Center Cancer Treatment Center or Fowler Cemetery and may be left at Robertson-Drago Funeral Home. Online condolences may be expressed at www.robertsondrago.com.
