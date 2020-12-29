Harold Dean Banks, 78, Eminence. Died at 11:01 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 22, 2020, in Springfield. Yarber Mortuary, Eminence.
Diana Mae Seay, 73, St. Clair, formerly of Birch Tree. Died at 8:30 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 2020, in St. Clair. Yarber Mortuary, Birch Tree.
Deborah Diane Dorris, 62, Mtn. View. Died at 8:47 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 26, 2020, in Springfield. Yarber Mortuary, Winona.
Alexander J. Clark, 21, West Plains. Died at 9:35 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 26, 2020, at Ozarks Healthcare, West Plains. Robertson-Drago Funeral Home, West Plains.
Genevia Rose Sims, 73, West Plains. Died at 2:13 a.m. Sunday, Dec. 27, 2020, in Willow Springs. Yarber Mortuary, Willow Springs.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.