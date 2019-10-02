October is Domestic Violence Awareness month, and Christos House Executive Director Moiria Seiber knows what it takes, both in money and support services, to assist area victims of emotional, physical and sexual abuse.
Christos House has provided emergency shelter in one form or another in Howell County since 1982. The organization began as a grassroots effort by concerned citizens that saw a need for emergency services and housing for those seeking refuge from domestic violence, including physical and sexual abuse.
There was no designated facility at first, just volunteers who were willing to open their homes to strangers needing help, Seiber said. That expanded to a trailer on private property and eventually the current 36-bed facility and provision of outreach services in eight area counties.
The long-term hope is that Christos House can build a larger facility, one that is more energy and cost efficient. While Seiber admits that probably won’t happen for a few years, she is grateful for the resources Christos House already has.
“Howell County is lucky to have two emergency shelters,” she says, adding another shelter is in the works in Thayer in Oregon County. It is the site of Ingle Hotel, now open as a coffee house, proceeds from which will be used to fund the renovation of the rooms for housing.
Christos House has a yearly operating budget of about $750,000. That budget has to cover the cost of running and maintaining a facility that includes, in addition to the 36 beds, a kitchen and dining room, community room, indoor and outdoor play areas and outreach services.
There are 18 paid staff members including shelter, outreach and resale store employees.
Last year, the shelter served about 894 men, women and children. The average stay is about three months, but can be as little as one night or as long as nine months.
Recently, the number of clients served has included an increase in older clients, Seiber said. She credits movements like #MeToo with spreading awareness of what constitutes abuse to an elderly population. A campaign against sexual and domestic violence launched in 2006, #MeToo spread virally on social media in 2017 with support from prominent female celebrities.
Seiber recalled a client brought in by a younger family member who realized she was the victim of abuse, but still in denial about what that meant, exactly. After filling out a questionnaire, the client met nearly every criteria, Seiber said, adding that abuse can be emotional, not just physical.
Christos House is relatively rare in that it is a “dual program” designed to meet the needs of both physical and sexual abuse survivors, Seiber says.
Seiber says there is no limit to the length of time services are provided, as long as clients are working toward meeting goals and building a strong foundation to help them avoid finding themselves in an abusive situation again. Christos House, she said, isn’t just about providing a safe place to sleep, it’s also about putting people in touch with resources and know-how.
Sometimes survivors are recovering from a lifetime of abuse and have to learn a different way of living and thinking. That can be scary and overwhelming, Seiber pointed out. Peer counseling and lessons in job and life skills provide a network of support focused on empowering clients to achieve and maintain long-term success.
Christos House’s services include classes on cooking, budgeting, parenting and healthy relationship skills, as well as access to mental health and drug rehabilitation services, if needed. The programs are meant to strengthen the resolve of clients to find and stay on a more positive life path, Seiber explained.
If needed, clients are provided with resources, usually donations like furniture and cookware, to set up a household once they find permanent housing.
Contributions to Christos House and its outreach programs of at least $100 qualify for a 50% state tax credit, and can be made over a period of months over the state’s fiscal year, which runs from July 1 through June 30.
To meet requirements, the contribution must be made directly to Christos House, through its local office at 1554 Imperial Center, by mail at P.O. Box 771, West Plains, MO, 65775, through the Community Foundation of the Ozarks or online at christoshousemo.org. Online donors can also make a payment via PayPal, which is a recent feature, Seiber said.
Those specific contributions amounted to $42,553.19 this fiscal year, up about $2,000 from last year. Seiber hopes that amount will be closer to $50,000 next year.
Material donations to resale stores are also tax deductible, and receipts for donations are provided by shop staff members. Purchases made at resale stores benefit Christos House and the organization’s largest yearly fundraiser, a chocolate festival, will be held Feb. 8, 2020.
