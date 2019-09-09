Rava Pliler

Funeral services for Rava Ruedeen Pliler, 86, West Plains, Mo., will be held at 2 p.m., Wednesday, Sept. 11, 2019, in the Rose Chapel at Robertson-Drago Funeral Home.
Mrs. Pliler passed away at 4:02 p.m., Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019, at Shady Oaks Healthcare Center, Thayer, Mo.
She was born Dec. 6, 1932, at Brockwell, Ark., to Henry Harrison Jones and Myrtle Ray Henry Jones. She attended schools at Riggs and Barnett. On March 21, 1953, she was married at Salem, Ark., to John Thornton “J.T.” Pliler, who preceded her in death on Dec. 26, 2013.
She loved flowers, sewing, crocheting and puzzles. Rava was a caregiver to her husband for over 30 years. Mrs. Pliler was of the Baptist faith and attended New Hope Baptist Church as a young girl and later attended Second Baptist Church.
She is survived by one daughter Evonne Andrews, West Plains, one grandson Scotty Andrews, one sister Imogene Denton, West Plains, and several nieces and nephews.
Her parents, husband, son-in-law Kenny Andrews, one brother Leamon Jones, one infant brother and one sister Olideen Tabor, preceded her in death.
Mrs. Pliler will lie in state from 5 until 9 p.m. Tuesday at Robertson-Drago Funeral Home. Burial will be in the Howell Memorial Park Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to any charity of choice and may be left at Robertson-Drago Funeral Home. Online condolences may be expressed at www.robertsondrago.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.