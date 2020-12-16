Graveside services for Jerry Lynn (Willy) Willard, 69, West Plains, Mo., will be held at 2 p.m. Friday, Dec. 18, 2020, at Oak Lawn Cemetery under the direction of Robertson-Drago Funeral Home.
Mr. Willard passed away at 11:12 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 9, 2020, at his home.
He was born Jan. 17, 1951, at Peace Valley, Mo., to Hubert (Bud) Willard and Maxine Moffis Willard. Willy graduated from West Plains High School with the Class of 1969.
Mr. Willard was a Vietnam Veteran, having served with the United States Navy aboard the USS Hassayampa. He was a service technician for Culligan for many years and enjoyed photography, painting and building models. Mr. Willard was a Christian.
He is survived by his companion of over 25 years, Pam Brotherton; her three children Kileene Collins, Jennifer Jennings and Will Brotherton; seven grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; and many special cousins, including Freda Paschall and Vicki Lynn Watts.
His parents preceded him in death.
Mr. Willard will lie in state from 5 until 8 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 17, 2020, at Robertson-Drago Funeral Home. Memorial contributions may be made to the family and may be left at or mailed to Robertson-Drago Funeral Home, 211 West Main, West Plains, MO 65775. Online condolences may be expressed at www.robertsondrago.com.
