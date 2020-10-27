Name and age: Karla Eslinger, 61.
Occupation: Small business owner with my husband David.
Are you native to the area? I moved at a young age to Ozark County, which we reside at to this day with our family business and farm.
Please tell us about your family: My husband and I have been married 38 years and we have two daughters and three grandchildren.
Are you an incumbent or have you held political office before? I was first elected as a state representative for District 155 in 2018.
Education or experience that you feel qualifies you for the position: I attended the College of the Ozarks and graduated with a bachelor's degree. Later, I received a master’s in elementary administration, a specialist degree in school finance and law from Missouri State, and a doctorate degree in educational leadership and policy analysis from Missouri Columbia. After 20 years in public education, I became superintendent of West Plains R-7. I was raised by a very hardworking, proud single mother. My mother worked every job she could find. She taught us to always keep your word and to work hard because no one owes you anything. My experiences shaped me into a constitutional conservative. We must fight every day to protect our freedoms. That is why I am strongly pro-life and a strong defender of our Second Amendment rights, property rights and privacy rights.
Why are you running for this position? I look forward to addressing our challenges and working to protect our rural Missouri values. I want to continue the legacy of our current senator, Mike Cunningham. He and I have had many conversations about how we love to serve this district. This is why he has endorsed me to take up his seat for the district.
What single issue do you think is most critical to address in the area served by the office you’re seeking? How do you plan to address it? My initiative will target industries that manufacture strategic products in China and work to bring manufacturing jobs back to Missouri. We can keep those jobs if we reduce unnecessary regulations, end frivolous lawsuits and focus on workforce development that emphasizes training and retraining in high-demand industries.
Briefly describe the top three most important issues to your campaign platform: Three of the greatest challenges our region faces are a lack of job opportunities, broadband and healthcare. My jobs plan places greater emphasis on community colleges, technical schools and vocational education so we have a workforce ready for the jobs of tomorrow. Also, rural broadband is an absolute necessity if we are to move forward with the rest of the state; in education, in healthcare and in jobs. The cost of medicine and healthcare continues to increase, putting pressure on our families. Giant corporations and pharmaceuticals shouldn't be subsidizing drugs overseas while charging our families and seniors exorbitant costs at home. Lastly, it is imperative that we support our small businesses and farmers as they are the backbone of our economy.
Do you think the state's handling and response to the COVID-19 pandemic has been appropriate? What would you have liked to have seen done differently? I supported Governor Parson's data-driven approach that allowed local governments to make decisions based on the community structure and needs. We cannot allow this pandemic to be used by politicians to justify taking away our rights.
Any additional comments? Missouri is facing a great challenge and is restarting the economy. We need to focus on the things that will get our communities back to work. We must support our farmers, and small business owners. We live in a beautiful, wonderful district that I love to call home — we must protect our freedoms and our rural Missouri values.
