Human remains found on a farm property about 2 miles south of Ava are suspected to belong to an Ozark County man who has been missing since Halloween of 2018, according to officials with the Douglas County Sheriff’s Department.
Willis Rex Davidson, of Isabella, was 51 when he went missing. His birthday was Wednesday, according to a listing on the Missouri State Highway Patrol Missing Person website, which pulls information daily from the from the National Crime Information Center.
Douglas County Sheriff Chris Degase reported the remains had been there for a while, and clothing found indicated the remains matched Davidson’s size.
The remains have been sent to a state crime lab in Springfield for DNA testing and an autopsy, and foul play has not been ruled out, Degase added.
Davidson was last seen alive near the site where the remains where found, dropped off by a woman who reportedly told Davidson’s mother he had walked away from the vehicle, something Davidson allegedly had a habit of doing. As a result, the disappearance wasn’t reported as a missing person’s case until several days later.
The remains were reportedly found Monday some distance off of the road and property owner told Degase there had been no damage to a locked gate to the area, leading him to believe someone had walked in.
The scene was processed Monday night and Tuesday morning by the Douglas County Sheriff’s Department.
