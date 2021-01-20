With great sorrow, our family would like to announce the passing of our beloved, Cheryl Ann Ledbetter. Cheryl lost her long battle with lung cancer on Thursday, Jan. 14, 2021.
Cheryl leaves behind her husband Michael D. Ledbetter, two daughters Angie A. Clayton and Staci L. Clayton, her mother Wilma J. Key and brother Dennis H. Key. She is also survived by seven grandchildren, 12 great-grandchildren, 10 nieces and nephews, numerous aunts, uncles and cousins and a number of family members who will miss her beautiful face.
Our beloved wife, mother, grandmother, daughter and sister will forever be remembered for her beautiful smile and loving spirit. Cheryl’s twinkling blue eyes and dynamic personality warmed the hearts of all that knew her. People were drawn to her vibrant energy, clever wit and grace. She loved big and gave unfettered. For all that knew her, knew her heart: Full of joy, laughter and love. Her vibrance will never be forgotten.
May her spirit continue to shine in all of our hearts.
Visitation for Cheryl will be from 1 to 3 p.m. Friday, Jan. 22, with her service following at 3 p.m. at Meadors Funeral Home in Republic. In lieu of flowers, the family request that memorial donations may be made to St. Jude’s Children Hospital, Integrity Hospice or Wounded Warriors, in Cheryl’s memory.
Online condolences may be left for the family at www.meadorsfuneralhome.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.