City council members approved a bill Monday to hire an engineering company for a water and wastewater plant study, after hearing from Phil Walsack of Burns and McDonnell Engineering Company, Inc., of Kansas City. The cost of the study is expected to be $329,500.
The presentation followed a tour given last week of the city’s water and wastewater treatment plants to city council members and administrators. The excursion was led by Public Works Director Jeff Hanshaw.
The water treatment plant, located off of Sixth Street near Minnesota Avenue, was built in 2001 and is fed by six city wells located throughout West Plains. The water is then filtered and treated at the facility, stored in holding tanks before being sent to water towers before being piped to homes, schools and businesses.
During the tour, Hanshaw noted there are times the water treatment plant can’t keep up with demand, and upgrades are needed. The wastewater treatment plant is also overburdened at times, he said. At the conclusion of the tour, Hanshaw pointed out such studies were the logical starting point for planning and necessary for grant funding applications.
Walsack described the services Burns and McDonnell will provide, including an evaluation of how the wastewater treatment plant responds to rainfall. That will include the installation, in autumn, of six flow meters and three rain gauges, he said. A report will be generated that includes data on the amount of particle infiltration that occurs during those times.
He remarked that West Plains has the largest water collection system in Missouri for a city its size, with 200 miles of piping.
The second evaluation will be of the wastewater treatment plant, Walsack said, and will include examination of some of the spots where flow can back up in order to replace parts that need refurbished. Other components of the plant to be inspected are screens, tanks, filters, clarifiers and disinfection systems.
The wastewater portion of the water treatment plant has been in operation since 1979. The study will be part of a 10-year plan for city utility improvements that include more wells and an additional water treatment plant and electrical substation off of County Road 8020, near the western city limits.
The improvements are expected to cost about $120 million altogether, and the plan is to implement them over the next five to 10 years.
