Hannah M. Russell, 21, of Willow Springs, has died of injuries suffered in a crash reported Sunday morning on Highway 137, 2 miles north of Willow Springs, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol.
Msgt. T.E. Young with Troop G of the patrol, Willow Springs, reported Russell was northbound in a 2003 Chevrolet Trailblazer that ran off the road, overturned and struck a tree, causing her to be thrown from the vehicle. She was not wearing a seat belt, according to the patrol.
Russell was pronounced dead by Howell County Coroner Tim Cherry at 11:03 a.m. at the scene.
Msgt. Young was assisted by Msgt. S.L. Nelson and Tpr. K.W. Etherton.
Russell’s death is the 35th fatality for 2020 in the nine-county Troop G area, compared to 39 during the same time frame last year.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.