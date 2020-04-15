Donnie C. Collins, 64, Willow Springs. Died Tuesday, April 14, 2020, in Willow Springs. Willow Funeral Home, Willow Springs.
Bobby "Bob" J. Hummel, 78, Willow Springs. Died Tuesday, April 14, 2020, in Mtn. View. Willow Funeral Home, Willow Springs.
Sharon Jean Baney, 66, Bakersfield. Died at 9:18 a.m. Wednesday, April 15, 2020, at NHS Healthcare, West Plains. Robertson-Drago Funeral Home, West Plains.
