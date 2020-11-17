Sharon Lee Bales, 80, Mtn. View. Died Friday, Nov. 13, 2020, at Mercy St. Francis Hospital, Mtn. View. Yarber Mortuary, Mtn. View.
Judith Ann Loomis, 77, Mtn. View. Died at 7:31 a.m. Friday, Nov. 13, 2020, in Mtn. View. Yarber Mortuary, Mtn. View.
Thomas Luther McVicker, 78, Mtn. View. Died at 9 a.m. Friday, Nov. 13, 2020, in Mtn. View. Yarber Mortuary, Mtn. View.
Stephen L. Buff, 78, Lakeview, Ark., formerly of West Plains. Died at 2 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 14, at Baxter Regional Medical Center, Mtn. Home. Clary Funeral Home, Bull Shoals, Ark.
John Truman Schulz, 73, Pomona. Died Sunday, Nov. 15, 2020, in Pomona. Willow Funeral Home, Willow Springs.
