COVID-related quarantine policies, a return to in-class learning and board candidate filings were topics of discussion at the recently-held December West Plains R-7 school board meeting at South Fork Elementary School.
The district will drop the hybrid model that was adopted in mid-September after COVID-19 cases in Howell County started to rise, and modified quarantine policies for staff members and students based on proper masking will continue, it was announced during the Dec. 15 meeting. However, the district will not change its policy regarding the length of quarantine, following the guidance of the Howell County Health Department.
The possibility of a quarantine reduced to seven days as long as the student or faculty member had seven consecutive negative COVID tests had been considered, but positivity rates in the community continue to remain high, school officials noted.
Students who opted for in-class learning should still plan to return to the classroom five days a week after Christmas break ends Jan. 4, and online students will continue their lessons from home.
Students and faculty who are exposed to a person who tests positive while at school will not be required to quarantine as long as both the person who tested positive and the person who was exposed are each properly masked at the time of exposure, but they will not be able to participate in extracurricular activities.
Students and faculty who test positive must quarantine for 14 days, following Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines.
Anyone interested in running for school board will have until 5 p.m. Jan. 19 to file as candidates. Board President Jim Thompson and member Brian Mitchell are in the last year of three-year terms and their seats will be up for election.
It was recommended that the district continue with its current insurance provider, Missouri United School Insurance Council, despite a rate increase of $9,040 annually, to $329,857 for 2021. Administrators said they have been pleased with the insurance provider and board members unanimously voted to approve the recommendation.
In other business, board members designated District Special Services Director Amy Ross to continue as the district's foster care liaison.
Darrin Wilson has been hired as a high school special education teacher, and Falisha McVicker and James Vance have both transferred from special education paraprofessional to special education teachers. McVicker will teach at the middle school and Vance will teach at South Fork school. There were no resignations.
The next monthly meeting will be held beginning with a closed session at 5 p.m. Jan. 19 at West Plains Middle School. All are welcome to attend.
