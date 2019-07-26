Funeral services for Vida Hall, 84, West Plains, Mo., will be held at 10 a.m., Monday, July 29, 2019, at the Carter Funeral Home Chapel, West Plains.
She was born the daughter of the late Buford Skaggs and Dora Johnson Skaggs, on August 30, 1934 in Howell County, Mo. and died July 26, 2019, in West Plains, Mo.
She was united in marriage Sept. 8, 1951, in Salem, Ark., to Lon Judd, who preceded her in death. She was later united in marriage in Howell County, Mo., to Duane Hall, who also preceded her in death.
She is survived by six children, Calvin Judd and wife Karen; Lonnie Judd and wife Nita; Sharon Bramwell and husband, Gregg; Donald Judd; Debbie Phenix; Danny Hall; two sisters, Catherine Bray and Karen Henry and two brothers, Kenneth Skaggs and John Skaggs and wife Gay; son-in-law, Tom Clack; brother-in-law, Tom Wiles; several grandchildren and great grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by both husbands, Lon Judd and Duane Hall; one daughter, Barbara Clack; one sister Gayle Wiles and one brother, Jessie Joe Skaggs.
She attended the Genesis Church in West Plains. She loved antique cars and going to car shows, quilting, and watching the Sunday morning preachers on television. She was a big fan of Larry’s Country Diner on TV.
Memorial contributions may be made to the American Cancer Society or St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital, and can be left at Carter Funeral Home, West Plains.
Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. on Sunday, July 28, 2019, at Carter Funeral Home Chapel, West Plains.
Burial will be in Howell Memorial Park Cemetery under the direction of Carter Funeral Home Inc., West Plains
