To better ensure dogs are being vaccinated for rabies, and to help police and animal control officers better identify lost, stolen or hurt dogs, the West Plains City Council approved an ordinance to require dog owners who live inside city limits to license dogs that are at least six months old.
The policy was voted on during Monday’s meeting of the city council. According to Police Chief Stephen Monticelli, dog owners have until May 15 to properly get their dogs vaccinated for rabies and obtain dog tags.
Upon registering with the city, a free tag will be provided for each dog. To register a dog, the owner must show a current rabies vaccination certificate and fill out a short form. Though not required, former Animal Control Officer Brad Vannada that owners bring a photo of their dog to add it to the database and help officers with identification.
Vannada, who left his position earlier this month, proposed the ordinance to the city council.
Tags will have to be renewed annually, with each year beginning April 1.
“Dog tags will also be required if dog owners want to use the new dog park,” Monticelli said, adding that those living outside city limits will have to register their dogs with the city if they want to use the park.
He also said that only neutered and spayed dogs will be allowed to use the park, which will be located on Worel Street.
Licenses and tags may be acquired at the Utilities Desk at West Plains City Hall, 1910 Holiday Lane, or at the West Plains Animal Control Center, 1724 Old Airport Road. The tags are not transferable and must stay with the dog registered.
If lost, tags can be replaced by the animal control officer for a fee of $2 per tag. Unlicensed dogs could be impounded, and in order to retrieve them, owners would have to provide proof of a current rabies vaccination, obtain a city license if they reside in city limits and pay the impound fee.
For more information call 256-7176 or 255-1860.
A replacement for Vannada has yet to be announced, but Monticelli told the Quill Monday that the police department is in the process of hiring a new animal control officer.
