The Fun & Friends Senior Center, 100 Chestnut St. in Thayer, will honor veterans with a drive-thru lunch from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Veteran’s Day, Nov. 11.
The menu includes roast beef, mashed potatoes and gravy, seasoned green beans, a hot roll, peach cobbler and bottled water.
A suggested contribution of $3.50 is requested of patrons age 60 and older, and $6 is asked of all other patrons.
For more information call the center, 417-264-7354.
