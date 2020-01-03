Missouri State Parks officials invite the public to attend a conceptual plan progress meeting at 5:30 p.m. Jan. 16 at the Ava Senior Center.
The public is encouraged to come and ask questions, share comments and learn more about the plan to develop Bryant Creek State Park, which is currently closed.
Parks officials will be present to provide alternative conceptual development plans and receive input from attendees regarding their perspectives on the future use and development of the property.
The conceptual development plan process is used by state park staff when developing land for a new park and includes a series of public meetings to allow user groups to provide suggestions to the scope and use patterns.
Input from the public is important to Missouri State Parks, said officials, adding the informational meetings, held for all state parks and historic sites, better allow two-way communication with the public.
Ava Senior Center is located on the corner of North Spurlock Street and East Benton Avenue in Ava. For more information, contact Carl Bonnell at Table Rock State Park at 417-334-4704.
For more information about Missouri State Parks and Historic Sites, visit the website at mostateparks.com. Missouri State Parks is a division of the Missouri Department of Natural Resources.
