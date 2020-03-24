Officials with the Mtn. View Police Department are implementing precautionary measures in response to the novel coronavirus pandemic, following Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommendations.
“These measures are in response to the existence of the state of emergency that exists on both the state and national level as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic and the recommendations of the CDC,” said Police Chief James Perkins.
Effective immediately, the Mtn. View Police Department will scale back on responding to routine medical calls. The police will also take all non-emergency calls for service over the phone including, but not limited to, animal complaints, private property accidents, noninjury auto accidents injuries, phone/social media harassment, fraud, harassment, incidents involving juveniles, miscellaneous ordinance violations, violations not in progress such as peace disturbance, property damage and theft, other non-emergency calls and calls involving civil matters.
When police services are requested, dispatchers may ask additional questions to determine the appropriate level of police response; each incident will be evaluated by dispatch, police supervisors and responding officers to determine the type of police response that may be given.
Mtn. View officers will still be on patrol and will still respond to emergency calls. If police respond to a residence, the public is asked to meet officers outside and maintain 6 to 10 feet of distance.
With limited staffing, the effort is intended to limit officer exposure to potentially infected persons as much as possible while still providing police services and maintaining a healthy police department, officials said.
Instead of going to the police station to report incidents, officials ask that people contact dispatch at 417-934-2525 to make their complaints from 8 a.m. through 4 p.m. Mondays through Fridays.
If a complaint needs to be made after office hours, leave a name and number with the nature of the complaint and an officer will contact you. To speak to an officer in person, call dispatch to set up an appointment.
Citizens are asked to note officers generally use their personal phones to call people back, and numbers may show as restricted or blocked. If a caller’s phone does not allow restricted or blocked calls or the caller would
rather an officer call from a landline, dispatch should be informed.
To fill out online statements or complaints, visit the department’s website by searching for MVPD.MO or type in sites.google.com/site/mountainviewpolicemo. Forms and complaints may be found at the bottom of the home page or by going to citizen resources. Email the form to mvpd.gov@gmail.com. Citizens may also contact the office to be emailed a fillable form.
The Mtn. View Police Department will not ask for any sensitive information over the phone such as a driver’s license number or social security number. When filling out statements by email, citizens should not put their social security number or driver’s license number on the forms.
For all emergencies, please call 911.
”Thank you for understanding and for doing your part to help us prevent COVID-19 in our community by practicing social distancing and limiting in-person contact as much as possible,” Perkins concluded.
