Sheila Newcomer

Sheila Jean Newcomer lost her short battle with cancer Nov. 22, 2020, at the age of 65. She was born Feb. 1, 1955, in Denver, Colo.
Sheila was preceded in death by her father Dennis (Red) Newcomer and mother Daisy (Pavlish) Newcomer.
Sheila is survived by her sister Sandra and husband Bill Phipps, and three daughters Dawn Nelson, Lincoln Neb., Cheryl and husband Michael Scism, Daphne, Ala., and Shannel Grandstaff, Mtn. View, Mo. Sheila had eight grandchildren: Payton West; Jadien, Ashlyn, Ella and Anden Scism; Broc Bay; Addisyn Grandstaff; and Quinton Nelson, as well as one great-granddaughter Quinci Zaremba.
Sheila had several careers; the one she enjoyed and spoke of most often were her truck-driving years. The people she met and the stories she could tell were numerous and entertaining. Her quick wit and laughter were enjoyed by many.
Sheila enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren, talking with friends, making a run to the truck stop at any hour of the night, and trips to the casino.
Those who knew her best know that she was a full throttle, no nonsense, take nothing from no one type. She will be missed by those she leaves behind. There will be no formal service, a memorial slide show will be posted on social media. Cards can be sent to the family at 1305 Wilson Ave., Daphne AL, 36526.
