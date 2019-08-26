Parts of highways in Howell, Oregon and Shannon counties will be reduced to one lane this week will Missouri Department of Transportation (MoDOT) crews perform maintenance work.
From 6 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. daily through Thursday, U.S. 63 in Howell County will be one lane from N Highway/P Highway to County Road 5120 as crews perform bridge maintenance and drainage work.
From 6:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday, T Highway in Oregon and Shannon counties will be reduced to one lane while MoDOT workers seal the road with a mixture of rock and oil.
All work will be done as weather permits. The work zones will be marked with signs and motorists are urged to use extreme caution while traveling near the areas.
For more information, call MoDOT’s Customer Service Center toll-free at 888-ASK-MODOT (888-275-6636) or visit www.modot.org/southeast.
