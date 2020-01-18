The Willow Springs Community Foundation presents a free screning of the 1936 film “Captain January” at 7 p.m. Jan. 25 at the historic Star Theater in downtown Willow Springs.
The film cast includes Shirley Temple, Guy Kibbee, Slim Summerville, Buddy Ebsen, Sara Haden, Nella Walker and George Irving. It runs in black and white and is 77 minutes long.
A short film, “Malice in the Palace,” from 1949 will also be shown; the 16-minute feature is also black and white.
According to promoters, Laura E. Richard’s “Captain January” was first filmed as a vehicle for Baby Peggy Montgomery in 1922, and was warmed up as a Shirley Temple feature 14 years later. Temple plays Star, a child rescued from the sea and looked after by “crusty-but-loveable” lighthouse keeper Captain January, played by Kibbee.
Truancy officer Agatha Morgan, portrayed by Haden, believes the captain is not providing Star with suitable surroundings or education, so Star is sent to a boarding school, where she is rescued by Mr. and Mrs. Morgan, played by Irving and Walker.
“One of Shirley Temple’s best films, ‘Captain January’ would be memorable if only for her singing-dancing duet with Buddy Ebsen, ‘At the Codfish Ball,’” said promoters.
Popcorn, snacks and sodas will be available at the concession stand for $1 each.
