A fire that gutted a house at 429 Walker St. early Sunday morning is being investigated by the State Fire Marshal's Office. Neighbor Al Mehrer, who lives just south of the house and whose bedroom window faces a south wall of the structure, said he was awakened at about 4 a.m. that morning by his cat Klawd, who kept jumping onto his chest. Mehrer at first didn't think much of it, but he and his girlfriend quickly realized the neighboring house was ablaze and called the fire department. The fire, which melted vinyl siding on Mehrer's home, took about three hours to put out. Mehrer praised the West Plains Fire Department for its quick response to the call.