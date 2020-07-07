The West Plains Fire Department responded to a report of a structure fire at 4:02 a.m. Sunday at 429 Walker St.
Lt. Grant Sholes with the fire department reported firefighters arrived to find heavy flames through the roof and a side window of the one-story home. According to the report, it took firefighters from West Plains and surrounding departments three hours to get the fire under control, and still another four hours to clear the scene.
A 250-gallon propane tank located 20 feet away from the house was protected by firefighters until the fire no longer posed a threat to the tank. It was later learned the tank was empty.
After the fire was extinguished, firefighters conducted a search for victims within the structure and found none, and no injuries were reported.
An investigator with the Missouri State Fire Marshall has been requested to assist the ongoing investigation for the cause and origin of the fire.
A nearby house sustained light damage to its siding which melted due to the heat. Estimated property and contents losses is valued around $45,000, according to the report.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.