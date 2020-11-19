A free community COVID-19 testing event will be held from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Lybyer Enhanced Technology Center, 605 W. Main St. on the Missouri State University-West Plains campus.
Registration is open to all and may be completed by going online to health.mo.gov/communitytesting or calling 877-435-8411.
The test is a PCR test done by a nasal swab to determine if there is an active infection with SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19. This is not an antigen or antibody test.
The Howell County Health Department reported six new deaths attributed to COVID-19 on Tuesday, bringing the total to date to 53. Of the 2,165 county residents who have tested positive for the coronavirus, that is a fatality rate of 2.45%.
In addition to the deaths, health officials reported 22 new cases of infection were confirmed, of which 135 are known to be active.
The 14-day positivity rate is 29.54%, up 0.86% from a week prior. Public health officials say a 5% positive test rate is ideal for controlling the spread of the coronavirus.
Seven Howell County residents continue to be hospitalized for treatment of complications relating to the disease. Compared to the department report issued this time two weeks ago, the number of current COVID-related hospitalizations is up by six, deaths are up by 13 and active cases are down by nine.
Of the latest cases, 15 are in West Plains, three in Willow Springs, two in Bakersfield and one each in Mtn. View and Caulfield. Half of the new cases are contacts to previously identified cases, and the remaining are said to be community spread.
Oregon County Health Department officials on Wednesday announced 30 new cases of coronavirus infection have been confirmed since Friday, bringing the county’s cumulative total to 414.
Five cases were identified Saturday, two on Sunday, 10 on Monday, four on Tuesday and nine on Wednesday. Of the total cases, 82 are known to be active.
The county’s overall positivity rate is 19.82%. The estimated 14-day positive test rate is about 45%.
MISSOURI
Total COVID-19 cases: 253,473.
Change from last report: Up 4,587.
35,000+: St. Louis County.
20,000-34,999: Kansas City.
10,000-19,999: Greene, Jackson, St. Charles, St. Louis City.
5,000-9,999: Boone, Cole, Jefferson.
1,000-4,999: Barry, Buchanan, Butler, Callaway, Camden, Cape Girardeau, Cass, Christian, Clay, Cooper, Crawford, Dunklin, Franklin, Howell, Jasper, Johnson, Joplin, Laclede, Lafayette, Lawrence, Lincoln, Marion, McDonald, Miller, Moniteau, New Madrid, Newton, Nodaway, Perry, Pettis, Phelps, Platte, Polk, Pulaski, Randolph, Saline, Scott, St. Francois, Stoddard, Stone, Taney, Washington, Webster.
500-999: Adair, Andrew, Audrain, Barton, Benton, Bollinger, Clinton, Dallas, Henry, Livingston, Madison, Mississippi, Morgan, Osage, Pemiscot, Pike, Ray, Ste. Genevieve, Sullivan, Texas, Vernon, Warren, Wright.
100-499: Atchison, Bates, Caldwell, Carroll, Carter, Cedar, Chariton, Clark, Dade, Daviess, DeKalb, Dent, Douglas, Gasconade, Gentry, Grundy, Harrison, Hickory, Holt, Howard, Iron, Knox, Lewis, Linn, Macon, Maries, Monroe, Montgomery, Oregon, Ozark, Putnam, Ralls, Reynolds, Ripley, Schuyler, Scotland, Shannon, Shelby, St. Clair, Wayne.
Under 100: Mercer, Worth.
Deaths: 3,477.
Change from last report: Up 24.
ARKANSAS
Total COVID-19 cases: 134,348.
Change from last report: Up 3,269.
10,000+: Benton, Pulaski, Washington.
5,000-9,999: Craighead, Sebastian.
1,000-4,999: Baxter, Boone, Carroll, Chicot, Crawford, Crittenden, Faulkner, Garland, Greene, Hot Spring, Independence, Jackson, Jefferson, Johnson, Lawrence, Lee, Lincoln, Lonoke, Miller, Mississippi, Poinsett, Pope, Saline, Sevier, St. Francis, Union, White, Yell.
500-999: Arkansas, Ashley, Clark, Clay, Cleburne, Columbia, Conway, Cross, Drew. Franklin, Hempstead, Howard, Izard, Little River, Logan, Madison, Ouachita, Phillips, Polk, Randolph, Sharp.
Under 500: Bradley, Calhoun Cleveland, Dallas, Desha, Fulton, Grant, Lafayette, Marion, Monroe, Montgomery, Nevada, Newton, Perry, Pike, Prairie, Scott, Searcy, Stone, Van Buren, Woodruff.
Deaths: 2,275.
Change from last report: Up 50.
Source: Local health departments and state COVID-19 dashboards.
