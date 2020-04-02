West Plains, MO (65775)

Today

Cloudy with rain this morning...then a chance of an isolated thunderstorm in the afternoon. Thunder possible. High near 65F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%..

Tonight

Cloudy with showers. Thunder possible. Low 46F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70%.