Judy McAmis 

Graveside services for Judy Irene McAmis, 75, West Plains, Mo., will be held at 10 a.m. Thursday, March 4, 2021, at Union Hill Cemetery under the direction of Robertson-Drago Funeral Home.
Mrs. McAmis passed away at 3:37 a.m. Sunday, Feb. 28, 2021, at her home.
She was born April 5, 1945, in West Plains, Mo., to Benjamin Franklin Hunter and Mildred Nancy Rideout Hunter. On Feb. 8, 1964, she was married in West Plains to Bobbie McAmis.
Judy graduated from West Plains High School with the Class of 1963. She had worked at the Koshkonong School as a cook, and Richards Brothers for 25 years. Judy loved her family and grandkids and enjoyed shopping and visiting.
She is survived by her husband Bobbie McAmis, of the family home; three children Telena Davis and husband Scott, Koshkonong, Mo., Sherri Belcher, Koshkonong, Mo., and Teresa Collins and husband Nathan, West Plains, Mo.; 11 grandchildren; 17 great-grandchildren and one on the way; and special friend Linda Collins.
Her parents and father-in-law and mother-in-law Finis and Nancy McAmis preceded her in death.
Mrs. McAmis will lie in state from 5 until 8 p.m. Wednesday at Robertson-Drago Funeral Home. Memorial contributions may be made to Union Hill Cemetery and may be left at or mailed to Robertson-Drago Funeral Home, 211 West Main, West Plains, MO 65775. Online condolences may be expressed at www.robertsondrago.com.
