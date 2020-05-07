Howell Oregon Electric Cooperative (HOEC) crews, with help from an additional 80 line workers from other utilities providers in Missouri and Arkansas, continue to repair storm damage and restore power to customers who have experienced outages since Monday afternoon.
Based on the extent of the damage, members still without power should be prepared for a prolonged outage, co-op officials warn.
As of Thursday morning, about 529 HOEC members were without power out of about 6,000 that were left without electricity due to downed power lines caused by strong winds in Monday's storms. It was first estimated about 100 power poles had been broken but that number has since climbed to 150, HOEC officials said.
Co-op members are reminded that if they see a downed power line to stay away from it and report it to HOEC immediately at 256-2131 or 888-HOE-POWER. The same numbers may be used to report outages, and it isn’t unusual for call volume to be high at those times.
Voicemail messages will be checked, and outages may also be reported with the HOEC on its SmartHub Mobile app on iPhone or Android devices, or on the cooperative website at www.hoecoop.org
