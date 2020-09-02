Rick V. Hoover, 76, died early Sunday morning, Aug. 30, 2020, at his home in West Plains, Mo.
He was born in Sedalia, Mo., on June 26, 1944 to parents Harold Clayton and Minnie Kate (Grant) Hoover. His family moved to Bethel, Kan., in 1953 and to Kansas City, Mo., in 1954 where he lived until joining the Navy.
He served in the Navy from 1961 to 1965, where he rose to the rank of Radarman 3rd class. It was an honor for him to serve his country.
Following his time in the service, Rick went to work for Forum Cafeterias in Kansas City, Mo., in 1965. Increasing responsibilities with Forum led to relocation to St. Louis, Mo., and then Chicago, Ill., as assistant manager-production. He then joined Canteen Corp. as a unit manager and later as district manager.
In 1973, he joined Putsch’s Inc. as division manager-restaurants. Then a career opportunity caused him to join ARA Services (now called ARAMARK) as director of food services at Menorah Medical Center, where he continued to advance as regional manager, ultimately opening a regional office in Lubbock, Texas, in 1987.
In 1995, Rick joined Best Inc. as a district manager, then assumed the responsibilities of regional sales director before retiring to West Plains in 2003.
Rick loved to hunt and fish and enjoyed several big game hunts in the western states and once traveled to South Africa, a trip of a lifetime, with his brother, sister-in-law, her brother and son. Strong bonds were developed with brothers, sons-in-law and nephews while pursuing fish and game. Memories made that will last a lifetime.
He also loved to attend auctions and yard sales, always on the lookout for a great bargain. However, rarely did he part with any of his bargains. Playing poker was also a favorite pastime. Rick was always ready for a poker game and was willing to teach you if you didn’t know how to play.
Rick enjoyed traveling and visited all 50 states, 25 countries and five continents.
The West Plains Elk Lodge 2418 presented Rick the Officer of the Year Leading Knight award for 2006-2007. Rick was also inducted as an honorary member of the Mud Puppies Motorcycle Club in November of 2018. His road name was Bwana.
In the year 2010, Rick gave his life to the Lord and was baptized in the North Fork River.
When asked what advice he would give to future generations his reply was, “Whatever job you’re doing for your teacher/boss/customer/client, give them a reason to say ‘Wow!’”
Preceding him in death are his father and stepmother Harold Clayton Hoover and Sara Maxine Hoover, his mother Minnie Kate (Grant) Harrison, daughter Denise Van De Wiele Hoover, two brothers Larry Hoover and Terry Carter, and a sister Rita Batley.
Surviving him are his wife Dianne of the home, three daughters Monique (John) Mitalovich, St. Louise, Mo., Dawn (Ben) Payette, Prosper, Texas, and Collette Hughes, Aubrey, Texas; three brothers Eldon (Tiffany) Hoover, Alamogordo, N.M., Randy (Kerrie) Hoover, Mint Hill, N.C., and Jim (Gretchen) Carter, Fort Worth, Texas; a sister Bonnie (Steve) Helm, Kansas City, Mo.; and three stepdaughters Jamie (Arpad) Burress-Kovacs, Eugene Ore., Andrea Allen (Brian White), Santa Rosa Beach, Fla., and Michelle (Steven) Bryan, Willow Springs, Mo. Also surviving him are 13 grandchildren Sarah, Cody, Adam, Amber, Haleigh, Shawna, Justin, Emma, Isabelle, Riley, Noah, Tucker and Logan; four great-grandchildren, Sage, Andrew, Noah and Harley; and his special buddy Rylee Harrison, who is like a granddaughter to him.
Funeral services will be at 2 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 5, 2020, at the Hadley Funeral Home, Windsor, with Father Bob Williams officiating. Burial will be in the Laurel Oak Cemetery, Windsor, with military honors observed. The family will receive friends before the service from 1 to 2 p.m. at the funeral home and masks are recommended.
A memorial service will be held 1 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 19, 2020, at The Barn Event Center, 10105 U.S. Hwy 63 South, West Plains, Mo. The family suggests contributions to the Ozarks Medical Center Endowment Fund and contributions may be left in care of the funeral home. Condolences may be left online at www.hadleyfuneralhome.com.
