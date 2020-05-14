During their Thursday session, Howell County Commissioners expect to review and approve a lease agreement for equipment for the Road & Bridge Department north division.
The meeting will begin at 10 a.m. and be held in the Commission Room on the second floor of the Howell County Office Building, 35 Court Square in West Plains.
Commissioners will also approve accounts payable and recognize guests in attendance.
Meetings are typically held Mondays and Thursdays. The public is welcome.
